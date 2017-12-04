Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.
Lamborghini Urus: World's fastest SUV
by Melody Jiang
@CNNMoney
Lamborghini unveils the new Urus to compete in the luxury SUV space. It will have a 650 horsepower V8 engine and seven driving modes.
Related Videos
00:59
Lamborghini Urus: World's fastest SUV
01:05
See the all-new Jeep Wrangler
01:04
Nissan unveils new electric Leaf model
01:15
Ford offers a muzzle for the Mustang's growl
01:40
See Ford's first-ever F-150 police truck
01:03
RV sales are back and bigger than ever
Top Videos
03:47
Cooking dinner when your kitchen thinks for itself
01:13
Russell Simmons steps down after assault allegation
01:01
'Today' Show fans react to Lauer's firing
03:34
Matt Lauer issues apology amid sexual misconduct allegations
02:55
Watch: Velcro Companies uses music video as public plea
02:36
Ted Cruz: 'We should be cutting everyone's taxes'
Most Popular
ABC News president excoriates staff over Brian Ross' Michael Flynn error
Time Person of the Year: Shortlist includes Trump, Kaepernick
Fake comments and stolen identities prompt Democratic calls to delay net neutrality vote