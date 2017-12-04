Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.
CNNMoney Reports
How the Republican tax plans would impact you
by Kate Trafecante
@CNNMoney
There are still differences between the House and Senate tax plans that need to be resolved before it becomes law. Christine Romans breaks down the core of each plan and how they will affect businesses, health care and your wallet.
