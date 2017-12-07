Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

WNYC suspends Leonard Lopate and Jonathan Schwartz

Longtime hosts at WNYC, Leonard Lopate and Jonathan Schwartz, have been placed on "indefinite leave" amid an investigation into accusations of inappropriate conduct.

