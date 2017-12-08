Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.

U.S. + International
Money Essentials

EU executive: Sufficient progress on Brexit

The UK and the European Union have reached a preliminary agreement on Brexit after a week of intense negotiations. "Sufficient progress has now been made on the three terms of the divorce," said European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker.

Related Videos

Partner Offers

NextAdvisor

Most Popular