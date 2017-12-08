Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.
By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new
Privacy Policy
and
Terms of Service
.
U.S.
+
International
Business
What to look for in the November jobs report
World
Access
Companies
Car News
Interactives
Fresh Money
Your Money, Your America
Trump Inc.
CNNMoney Sport
Player ROI
CNNMoney Investigates
American Opportunity
5 Stunning Stats
Growing India
The Feed
Markets
Premarket: 6 things to know before the bell
Investing
Economy
Sectors
Fed Focus
ETF Center
Premarkets
Market Movers
Dow 30
After-Hours
World Markets
Before the Bell
Markets Now
Romans’ Numeral
Fear & Greed
Quest Means Business
Tech
The most downloaded iOS apps of 2017
Business
Culture
Gadgets
Future
Startups
Powering Your World
Upstarts
Innovative Cities
Unhackable
15 Questions
Media
Personal Finance
How can I balance my finances?
Save
Spend
Ahead
Wheels
Real Estate
Careers
Millennials & Money
Your Money
Home Trends
Calculators
Money Moves
24 Hours With
Money Essentials
My Watch List
Loan Center
Small Biz
Jessica Alba wants more women leaders at The Honest Company
Startups
Empire
Women Entrepreneurs
Start Small, Think Big
Luxury
Burberry shares plummet as overhaul plans fall flat
Style
Away
Rare
Drive
Wealth
Rich Quiz
The Collector
A Gentleman's Guide
Millionaire Calculator
Log In
Log Out
Your Money, Your America
Why U.S. State Department vacancies are a big deal
Nearly 11 months into the Trump administration, and ten months since Secretary of State Rex Tillerson took office, the State Department continues to grapple with vacancies across its senior ranks. CNN's Becky Anderson reports.
Related Videos
03:18
Why U.S. State Department vacancies are a big deal
00:37
Ryan says GOP will tackle entitlement reform
02:07
Kellyanne Conway, Cuomo spar on taxes
02:42
Tax cuts: Broken promises
04:20
Trump scales back Utah national monuments
02:53
Republicans defend growing the deficit with corporate tax cuts
Top Videos
03:15
Apple Pay VP: Why we're different than Venmo
05:22
Where's the skepticism as bitcoin keeps soaring?
03:57
Trump voters ok 'trickle down' tax plan
01:24
Who are 'The Silence Breakers'?
01:53
Why consumers have fewer choices than ever
01:12
GM app lets you order coffee while you drive
Partner Offers
Paid Partner
NextAdvisor
Paid Partner
A jaw-dropping credit card offering 0% interest until 2019 and a huge intro bonus
$200 just for using this card
5 cards charging 0% interest until 2019
7 mind-blowing credit cards for those with excellent credit
Most Popular
I bought $250 in bitcoin. Here's what I learned
Bitcoin plunges more than $3,000 after hitting new record
Dollar General is opening 900 new stores next year