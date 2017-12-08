Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.

U.S. + International
Your Money, Your America

Why U.S. State Department vacancies are a big deal

Nearly 11 months into the Trump administration, and ten months since Secretary of State Rex Tillerson took office, the State Department continues to grapple with vacancies across its senior ranks. CNN's Becky Anderson reports.

Related Videos

Partner Offers

NextAdvisor

Most Popular