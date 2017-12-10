Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.

U.S. + International

Sen. Cardin on Russia's media move, net neutrality

Senator Ben Cardin (D-MD) speaks with CNN's Brian Stelter about Russia's decision to label nine American-backed media outlets in Russia as foreign agents and the upcoming vote to roll-back net neutrality.

Partner Offers

NextAdvisor

Most Popular