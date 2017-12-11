Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.
Collins still undecided on tax vote
Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) said that she hasn't made a decision yet about whether or not she will vote for the the Republican tax reform plan.
01:11
Collins still undecided on tax vote
03:18
Why U.S. State Department vacancies are a big deal
00:37
Ryan says GOP will tackle entitlement reform
02:07
Kellyanne Conway, Cuomo spar on taxes
02:42
Tax cuts: Broken promises
04:20
Trump scales back Utah national monuments
05:34
Anonymous political donations could soon be tax deductible
05:53
The risks of bitcoin trading
02:49
U.S. economy continues its strong performance
03:18
Why U.S. State Department vacancies are a big deal
01:55
Old problems reignited by new agitators
03:15
Apple Pay VP: Why we're different than Venmo
