Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.
By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new
Privacy Policy
and
Terms of Service
.
U.S.
+
International
Business
Delta set to place huge order with Airbus
World
Access
Companies
Car News
Interactives
Fresh Money
Your Money, Your America
Trump Inc.
CNNMoney Sport
Player ROI
CNNMoney Investigates
American Opportunity
5 Stunning Stats
Growing India
The Feed
Markets
Stocks hit new record highs on tax bill hopes
Investing
Economy
Sectors
Fed Focus
ETF Center
Premarkets
Market Movers
Dow 30
After-Hours
World Markets
Before the Bell
Markets Now
Romans’ Numeral
Fear & Greed
Quest Means Business
Tech
U.K. panel dings Facebook, Twitter over illegal content
Business
Culture
Gadgets
Future
Startups
Powering Your World
Upstarts
Innovative Cities
Unhackable
15 Questions
Media
Personal Finance
Credit card debt is costing you nearly $1,000 per year
Save
Spend
Ahead
Wheels
Real Estate
Careers
Millennials & Money
Your Money
Home Trends
Calculators
Money Moves
24 Hours With
Money Essentials
My Watch List
Loan Center
Small Biz
Jessica Alba wants more women leaders at The Honest Company
Startups
Empire
Women Entrepreneurs
Start Small, Think Big
Luxury
Burberry shares plummet as overhaul plans fall flat
Style
Away
Rare
Drive
Wealth
Rich Quiz
The Collector
A Gentleman's Guide
Millionaire Calculator
Log In
Log Out
CNNMoney Reports
Spielberg: Hollywood harassment rampant for decades
by Moss Cohen, Bronte Lord & Sean Clark
@CNNMoney
Legendary director Steven Spielberg reacts to the barrage of sexual harassment accusations against others in Hollywood. Spielberg explains to CNN why he is shocked, but not surprised.
Related Videos
01:15
Spielberg: Hollywood harassment rampant for decades
00:47
Royals join 'The Last Jedi' cast on the red carpet
01:09
NFL Network sued for sexual harassment
04:25
Facebook exec on Russian election meddling: 'We need more ad transparency'
01:41
Mario Batali accused of sexual misconduct
02:19
Bitcoin futures begin trading
Top Videos
05:34
Anonymous political donations could soon be tax deductible
05:53
The risks of bitcoin trading
02:49
U.S. economy continues its strong performance
03:18
Why U.S. State Department vacancies are a big deal
01:55
Old problems reignited by new agitators
03:15
Apple Pay VP: Why we're different than Venmo
Partner Offers
Paid Partner
NextAdvisor
Paid Partner
A jaw-dropping credit card offering 0% interest until 2019 and a huge intro bonus
$200 just for using this card
5 cards charging 0% interest until 2019
7 mind-blowing credit cards for those with excellent credit
Most Popular
Disney-Fox deal would be a media and entertainment earthquake
Google's top searches for 2017: Matt Lauer, Hurricane Irma and more
Trump wants more poor Americans to work, but many already do