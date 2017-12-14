Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.
By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new
Privacy Policy
and
Terms of Service
.
U.S.
+
International
Business
Discount drugmaker Teva is cutting 14,000 jobs
World
Access
Companies
Car News
Interactives
Fresh Money
Your Money, Your America
Trump Inc.
CNNMoney Sport
Player ROI
CNNMoney Investigates
American Opportunity
5 Stunning Stats
Growing India
The Feed
Markets
Discount drugmaker Teva is cutting 14,000 jobs
Investing
Economy
Sectors
Fed Focus
ETF Center
Premarkets
Market Movers
Dow 30
After-Hours
World Markets
Before the Bell
Markets Now
Romans’ Numeral
Fear & Greed
Quest Means Business
Tech
Trump's FCC to vote on repealing net neutrality
Business
Culture
Gadgets
Future
Startups
Powering Your World
Upstarts
Innovative Cities
Unhackable
15 Questions
Media
Personal Finance
For many, the rent is still too damn high
Save
Spend
Ahead
Wheels
Real Estate
Careers
Millennials & Money
Your Money
Home Trends
Calculators
Money Moves
24 Hours With
Money Essentials
My Watch List
Loan Center
Small Biz
Jessica Alba wants more women leaders at The Honest Company
Startups
Empire
Women Entrepreneurs
Start Small, Think Big
Luxury
Burberry shares plummet as overhaul plans fall flat
Style
Away
Rare
Drive
Wealth
Rich Quiz
The Collector
A Gentleman's Guide
Millionaire Calculator
Log In
Log Out
CNNMoney Sport
Disney buying 21st Century Fox for $52.4 billion
by Melody Jiang
@CNNMoney
Disney is buying a huge chunk of 21st Century Fox in a deal that combines two of the biggest players in Hollywood.
Related Videos
01:27
Disney buying 21st Century Fox for $52.4 billion
01:07
New Barbie wears a hijab
05:27
Jeffrey Toobin: Collusion is difficult to prove
02:41
Beth Mowins becomes first woman in 30 years to call an NFL game
01:53
Can the NFL recover from its ratings slump?
02:28
Mayweather v. McGregor: The money behind the fight
Top Videos
01:27
Disney buying 21st Century Fox for $52.4 billion
02:16
How net neutrality works
03:19
Rich liberal sends Trump voter to Grand Canyon after CNN story
02:46
How to buy and sell Bitcoin
02:39
Cartoonist draws lines in Saudi culture
:10:03
Kentucky Trump voters: We still like him, but can't wait for him
Partner Offers
Paid Partner
NextAdvisor
Paid Partner
A jaw-dropping credit card offering 0% interest until 2019 and a huge intro bonus
$200 just for using this card
5 cards charging 0% interest until 2019
7 mind-blowing credit cards for those with excellent credit
Most Popular
Net neutrality: Here's what Thursday's vote to repeal is really all about
In this small Kentucky town, they aren't waiting on Washington to fix things
Disney is buying most of 21st Century Fox for $52.4 billion