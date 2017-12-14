Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

Quest's Profitable Moment

How much credit does Trump get for the strong economy?

Since taking office, President Trump has touted stock market highs and strong job gains as evidence of his success. CNN's Richard Quest explains why former President Obama also deserves credit for economic gains.

