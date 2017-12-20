Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

Shoes with an ethical footprint

Bethlehem Tilahun Alemu is an Ethiopian entrepreneur and the founder of soleRebels, a thriving eco-sensitive footwear brand made from recycled tires. She is now applying her ethical ethos to Ethiopia's coffee trade.

