Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.

U.S. + International
Your Money, Your America

Trump celebrates GOP tax victory

Republican lawmakers joined President Trump at the White House to celebrate the GOP tax overhaul, and do a symbolic signing of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act.

Related Videos

LendingTree

NextAdvisor

Most Popular