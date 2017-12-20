Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.

U.S. + International
Your Money, Your America

These Trump voters cheer stock highs, but aren't invested

President Trump is taking credit for the rising stock market. CNN's Poppy Harlow asked Michigan and Kentucky Trump voters if they agree with the President, and if they're invested.

Related Videos

LendingTree

NextAdvisor

Most Popular