Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.

U.S. + International

Highs and lows for journalism in 2017

The Daily Beast's John Avlon, USA Today's Joanne Lipman and the AP's Sally Buzbee discuss coverage of the Trump White House, sexual harassment allegations, "hate news," and other topics that dominated the 2017 headlines.

LendingTree

NextAdvisor

Most Popular