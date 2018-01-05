Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

NFL's first full-time female coach: 'I wasn't about the naysayers'

Kathryn Smith became the first full-time female assistant coach in the NFL last season for the Buffalo Bills. She says she didn't set out to be a "trailblazer," but hopes more women will follow in her path.

