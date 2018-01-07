Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.

U.S. + International
Reliable Sources

Ethics of reporting on Trump's mental fitness

Brian Karem and Indira Lakshmanan discuss the propriety of covering the fitness of a president. Karem says it is uncomfortable to raise these kinds of questions at White House briefings, but "we need to follow the story."

Related Videos

LendingTree

NextAdvisor

Most Popular