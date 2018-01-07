Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.
How did Wolff pull 'Fire and Fury' off?
Michelle Cottle and Karoun Demirjian discuss how Michael Wolff gained unprecedented access to the Trump White House for his bombshell book "Fire and Fury" -- and whether he bent or broke journalistic norms in the process.
Related Videos
05:16
Wolff's controversial reporting methods
04:35
Is Trump clamping down on press access?
05:18
How did Wolff pull 'Fire and Fury' off?
06:20
Ethics of reporting on Trump's mental fitness
04:30
Bernstein: 'We're in a real constitutional crisis'
01:43
Acosta: Sanders threatened my press access
Top Videos
01:05
How to protect yourself against chip flaw
01:41
U.S. economy adds 148,000 jobs in December
02:11
Author of bombshell Trump book speaks out
01:25
Why flying in 2017 was safer than ever
00:53
Sanders: Bombshell book 'complete fantasy'
01:10
Here's how the Dow topped 25,000
