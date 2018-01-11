Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

More layoffs at Carrier plant Trump saved

In a second round of layoffs since Trump's 2016 visit to the Carrier plant in Indianapolis, 215 workers are losing their jobs to Mexico. CNN affiliate WXIN reports.

