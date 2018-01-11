Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

Walmart is closing Sam's Club stores

Sam's Club, the buy-in-bulk store owned by Walmart, is shutting down multiple locations on the same day Walmart announced it was raising its minimum wage and giving out tax cut bonuses.

