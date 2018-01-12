Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

New York City wants oil companies to pay for climate change

New York City has become the first major U.S. city to divest its pension funds from all fossil fuel investments. The City also filed a lawsuit against five large oil companies for contributing to climate change.

