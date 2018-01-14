Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.
By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new
Privacy Policy
and
Terms of Service
.
U.S.
+
International
Business
White House attacks WSJ over Trump interview
World
Access
Companies
Car News
Interactives
Fresh Money
Your Money, Your America
Trump Inc.
CNNMoney Sport
Player ROI
CNNMoney Investigates
American Opportunity
5 Stunning Stats
Growing India
The Feed
Markets
Don't be fooled. Wall Street, not Main Street, is the big tax winner
Investing
Economy
Sectors
Fed Focus
ETF Center
Premarkets
Market Movers
Dow 30
After-Hours
World Markets
Before the Bell
Markets Now
Romans’ Numeral
Fear & Greed
Quest Means Business
Tech
Patch for Spectre, Meltdown causing problems in older chips
Business
Culture
Gadgets
Future
Startups
Powering Your World
Upstarts
Innovative Cities
Unhackable
15 Questions
Media
Personal Finance
Men and women have different financial regrets. Here's how to slay them
Save
Spend
Ahead
Wheels
Real Estate
Careers
Millennials & Money
Your Money
Home Trends
Calculators
Money Moves
24 Hours With
Money Essentials
My Watch List
Loan Center
Small Biz
Jessica Alba wants more women leaders at The Honest Company
Startups
Empire
Women Entrepreneurs
Start Small, Think Big
Luxury
These 12 airplane beds let you really sleep on a flight
Style
Away
Rare
Drive
Wealth
Rich Quiz
The Collector
A Gentleman's Guide
Millionaire Calculator
Log In
Log Out
Reliable Sources
Oprah 2020: Serious chance or media hype?
Oprah Winfrey is thinking about running for president. Are journalists approaching the story correctly? Lynn Sweet and David Zurawik react to Winfrey's Golden Globes speech and the notion of a 2020 campaign.
Related Videos
06:17
Does Trump really want tougher libel laws?
07:39
Why journalists are asking 'Is Trump a racist?'
06:01
Optics of Trump's 'stable genius' tour
05:41
Oprah 2020: Serious chance or media hype?
03:36
The White House disputes WSJ's quote
03:22
Reuters reporters facing prison in Myanmar
Top Videos
01:37
Medicaid patient: 'I miss working'
04:12
iPhone co-creator says it's become too addictive
03:09
Tesla's Model 3 may not satisfy 'mainstream' buyers
01:05
We played ping pong against a robot
00:53
Blackout at CES, world's biggest tech conference
04:15
Virgin Hyperloop One CEO on working with Branson
LendingTree
Paid Partner
NextAdvisor
Paid Partner
An outrageous card offering 0% interest until March 2019
$200 just for using this card
5 cards charging 0% interest until 2019
7 mind-blowing credit cards for those with excellent credit
Most Popular
White House attacks WSJ over Trump interview
Bill Murray debuts his Steve Bannon on 'SNL'
H&M closes all its stores in South Africa after protests