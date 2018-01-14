Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.

U.S. + International
Reliable Sources

Oprah 2020: Serious chance or media hype?

Oprah Winfrey is thinking about running for president. Are journalists approaching the story correctly? Lynn Sweet and David Zurawik react to Winfrey's Golden Globes speech and the notion of a 2020 campaign.

Related Videos

LendingTree

NextAdvisor

Most Popular