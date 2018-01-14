Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

The White House disputes WSJ's quote

Sarah Sanders is calling the Wall Street Journal "fake news." Both sides have released audio tapes. Brian Stelter says there might be more behind this fight over a word.

