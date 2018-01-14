Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.

U.S. + International
Reliable Sources

Why journalists are asking 'Is Trump a racist?'

Van Jones and David Zurawik join Brian Stelter to discuss the fallout from President Trump's "shithole countries" comment. Was it a turning point in how newsrooms report on racist language?

Related Videos

LendingTree

NextAdvisor

Most Popular