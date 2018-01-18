Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.

U.S. + International
CNNMoney World

SAP taps new source of talent: Refugees

The German economy keeps booming and there is a shortage of talent to meet high demand for labor. Particularly in demand are IT specialists, engineers and technicians. CNN's Atika Shubert reports.

Related Videos

LendingTree

NextAdvisor

Most Popular