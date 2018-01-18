Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

Quest's Profitable Moment

Here's why real progress could be made at Davos

This year at Davos, the focus is supposed to be on creating a shared future in a fractured world. But the man many blame for the divide, President Trump, is attending. CNN's Richard Quest explains what's at stake this year.

