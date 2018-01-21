Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.
Will Trump skip traditional Super Bowl interview?
So far the president has not committed to a Super Bowl Sunday sit-down interview. But he likes to be "unpredictable," Olivia Nuzzi points out. April Ryan and John Gizzi also discuss Trump's accessibility to the press corps.
Related Videos
02:10
Will Trump skip traditional Super Bowl interview?
08:10
Backlash over Trump supporter focus groups
04:42
April Ryan says the press is 'under attack'
06:21
Trump's impact: 'Shorter attention spans!'
06:36
Split-screen weekend: protests and shutdown
06:17
Does Trump really want tougher libel laws?
Top Videos
01:54
Do you have stock market FOMO?
03:59
Recycle 120 billion bottles? Coke wants to do it
01:05
Nintendo Labo: DIY cardboard kit brings gaming off-screen
01:00
American auto manufacturers bet on trucks
01:10
Here's why real progress could be made at Davos 2018
01:25
These are the bids Amazon didn't choose for HQ2
Most Popular
'Saturday Night Live' mocks President Trump's physical exam
Dan Rather launching weekly show with progressive outlet The Young Turks Network
GE missed the stock market boom -- by a mile