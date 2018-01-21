Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.

U.S. + International

'SNL' mocks President Trump's physical exam

"Saturday Night Live" opened its episode by spoofing White House press secretary Sarah Sanders and White House Dr. Ronny Jackson delivering the results of Trump's latest physical exam.

LendingTree

NextAdvisor

Most Popular