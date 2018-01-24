Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.
Davos
Will Trump sour Davos' love affair with globalization?
by
Richa Naik
@richanaik
CNNMoney Emerging Markets Editor John Defterios has seen it all in his 27 years covering Davos. Now, he reflects on how President Trump's visit could shake up the gathering of global elites.
02:01
Will Trump sour Davos' love affair with globalization?
03:43
Microsoft president: Businesses must calm tech fears
03:46
PwC's Robert Moritz: Global threats weigh on optimism
03:52
Martin Wolf on trade: 'U.S. could turn out to be quite irrelevant'
03:28
Trudeau: We need to hire, promote, retain more women
02:03
Stiglitz: Walmart raises are just 'gestures'
03:28
Trudeau: We need to hire, promote, retain more women
05:20
Creating a better capitalism that thinks long term
05:17
Magician or hacker?
05:15
Top executives in Davos love Trump tax cuts
02:47
Black unemployment at record low. Should Trump get credit?
02:09
Urus is the first family-friendly Lamborghini
