Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.

U.S. + International Switzerland
Davos

World leaders to Trump: Globalization works

Ahead of President Trump's arrival to Davos, global leaders like Angela Merkel and Jack Ma had a clear message: globalization and trade are key for economic growth.

Related Videos

LendingTree

NextAdvisor

Most Popular