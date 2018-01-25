Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.
By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new
Privacy Policy
and
Terms of Service
.
U.S.
+
International
Switzerland
Business
Ford profits hit by lower sales, higher costs
World
Access
Companies
Car News
Interactives
Fresh Money
Your Money, Your America
Trump Inc.
CNNMoney Sport
Player ROI
CNNMoney Investigates
American Opportunity
5 Stunning Stats
Growing India
The Feed
Markets
Airlines in focus; Davos awaits Trump; Bitcoin rebounds
Investing
Economy
Sectors
Fed Focus
ETF Center
Premarkets
Market Movers
Dow 30
After-Hours
World Markets
Before the Bell
Markets Now
Romans’ Numeral
Fear & Greed
Quest Means Business
Tech
Big tech tried to boost Washington clout in Trump's first year
Business
Culture
Gadgets
Future
Startups
Powering Your World
Upstarts
Innovative Cities
Unhackable
15 Questions
Media
Personal Finance
Who can take the new business tax deduction? Even tax experts aren't sure
Save
Spend
Ahead
Wheels
Real Estate
Careers
Millennials & Money
Your Money
Home Trends
Calculators
Money Moves
24 Hours With
Money Essentials
My Watch List
Loan Center
Small Biz
How a refugee created 3,500 jobs in Britain
Startups
Empire
Women Entrepreneurs
Start Small, Think Big
Luxury
Lamborghini: Not stopping with an SUV
Style
Away
Rare
Drive
Wealth
Rich Quiz
The Collector
A Gentleman's Guide
Millionaire Calculator
Log In
Log Out
Davos
World leaders to Trump: Globalization works
by
Richa Naik
@richanaik
Ahead of President Trump's arrival to Davos, global leaders like Angela Merkel and Jack Ma had a clear message: globalization and trade are key for economic growth.
Related Videos
02:32
World leaders to Trump: Globalization works
02:58
Wilbur Ross: America won't be a 'sucker' on trade
03:21
Interpol: Cybercrime is entering a new dimension
00:43
Watch Macron jab at Trump's global warming stance in Davos
05:39
Trump team defends protectionist policies at Davos
02:00
Google CEO: Democracies should draw line on hate speech, not us
Top Videos
00:59
Apple gives peek of iOS 11.3, comes with new Animojis
01:13
Watch Burger King explain net neutrality with Whoppers
00:43
Watch Macron jab at Trump's global warming stance in Davos
05:39
Trump team defends protectionist policies at Davos
01:32
Google CEO: Net neutrality 'a principle we all need to fight for'
02:24
Merkel: Isolationism will not lead to a good future
LendingTree
Paid Partner
NextAdvisor
Paid Partner
An outrageous card offering 0% interest until March 2019
$200 just for using this card
5 cards charging 0% interest until 2019
7 mind-blowing credit cards for those with excellent credit
Most Popular
Sinovel: Chinese wind firm found guilty of stealing U.S. secrets
Burger King trolls net neutrality repeal with Whopper 'fast lane' ad
Premarket: 4 things to know before the bell