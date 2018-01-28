Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

Reliable Sources

Fox, GOP, Trump conspiratorial feedback loop

Carl Bernstein, Noah Rothman, and Jackie Calmes dissect the "war on Mueller" and the significance of the New York Times report that Trump tried to fire Mueller last June. Bernstein says Trump appears to be more and more "vulnerable."

