Reliable Sources
The 'Fox News effect' on GOP legislators
Are Republican lawmakers repeating Fox News rhetoric about Robert Mueller? Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell says yes -- and asserts that it's damaging to law enforcement and the public's trust in the FBI.
06:00
The 'Fox News effect' on GOP legislators
:11:05
Fox, GOP, Trump conspiratorial feedback loop
08:03
Van Jones on the racial unemployment gap
06:17
Voices of immigrants missing in DACA coverage?
04:32
Stelter: 'Refuse to be confused' about Mueller
02:10
Will Trump skip traditional Super Bowl interview?
02:12
What to expect from the 2018 Grammys
02:29
Inside Columbia's lab trying to cook food in 3D printers
01:32
Trump: America is open for business
02:19
Davos leaders on how divided the world is
02:47
Global trade without U.S. leadership. Does Donald Trump care?
01:28
Trump: The dollar will 'get stronger and stronger'
Elon Musk's Boring Company is now raising money by selling flamethrowers
SpaceX sets February launch date for Falcon Heavy. Here's what you need to know
America's oil exports are booming -- and lifting prices