Reliable Sources

The 'Fox News effect' on GOP legislators

Are Republican lawmakers repeating Fox News rhetoric about Robert Mueller? Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell says yes -- and asserts that it's damaging to law enforcement and the public's trust in the FBI.

