Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.

U.S. + International Switzerland
Reliable Sources

Van Jones on the racial unemployment gap

Van Jones' interview with Jay-Z caught the president's attention. But "Trump missed the whole point" Jay-Z was trying to make, Jones says. Jones and Brian Stelter discuss Trump's assertions about the black unemployment rate.

Related Videos

LendingTree

NextAdvisor

Most Popular