Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.

U.S. + International Switzerland
Reliable Sources

Can dying local newsrooms be saved?

Margaret Sullivan, media columnist for The Washington Post, discusses turmoil at the Los Angeles Times and bankruptcies at several smaller newspapers. She says readers can help sustain local news through subscriptions.

Related Videos

LendingTree

NextAdvisor

Most Popular