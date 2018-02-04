Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.
By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new
Privacy Policy
and
Terms of Service
.
U.S.
+
International
Switzerland
Business
T-Mobile's ad: Nirvana, Kerry Washington and a timely statement about equality
World
Access
Companies
Car News
Interactives
Fresh Money
Your Money, Your America
Trump Inc.
CNNMoney Sport
Player ROI
CNNMoney Investigates
American Opportunity
5 Stunning Stats
Growing India
The Feed
Markets
This is why the Dow is plunging
Investing
Economy
Sectors
Fed Focus
ETF Center
Premarkets
Market Movers
Dow 30
After-Hours
World Markets
Before the Bell
Markets Now
Romans’ Numeral
Fear & Greed
Quest Means Business
Tech
SpaceX Falcon Heavy launch: What if it fails?
Business
Culture
Gadgets
Future
Startups
Powering Your World
Upstarts
Innovative Cities
Unhackable
15 Questions
Media
Personal Finance
Is anyone actually getting public service loan forgiveness?
Save
Spend
Ahead
Wheels
Real Estate
Careers
Millennials & Money
Your Money
Home Trends
Calculators
Money Moves
24 Hours With
Money Essentials
My Watch List
Loan Center
Small Biz
How a refugee created 3,500 jobs in Britain
Startups
Empire
Women Entrepreneurs
Start Small, Think Big
Luxury
Lamborghini: Not stopping with an SUV
Style
Away
Rare
Drive
Wealth
Rich Quiz
The Collector
A Gentleman's Guide
Millionaire Calculator
Log In
Log Out
Reliable Sources
Ruddy: 'Show me the evidence' of collusion
Newsmax CEO Chris Ruddy, a confidant of President Trump, reacts to the release of the Nunes memo and says things are looking rosier for the president. Brian Stelter also asks about the Robert Mueller probe and Trump's talk of "fake polls."
Related Videos
04:31
Can dying local newsrooms be saved?
06:54
Ruddy: 'Show me the evidence' of collusion
03:17
The Nunes memo: Lessons for the media?
04:44
Trump's bogus boast about State of the Union
04:24
Focusing on 'the real story' about Russia
07:35
Pro-Trump media's mission to take down Mueller
Top Videos
03:32
The reason why Super Bowl ads are worth it
03:15
Here's why you remember these Super Bowl ads
01:23
First ladies give Melania advice on 'SNL'
01:45
The Dow had its worst week in two years. Why?
03:52
Do Trump's policies help black unemployment?
01:36
U.S. economy added 200,000 jobs in January
LendingTree
Paid Partner
NextAdvisor
Paid Partner
An outrageous card offering 0% interest until March 2019
Earn up to 10x miles with this card and 50k bonus miles
5 cards charging 0% interest until 2019
7 mind-blowing credit cards for those with excellent credit
Most Popular
Ram Trucks used an MLK sermon in a Super Bowl ad. Then this happened
SpaceX Falcon Heavy launch: What happens if it fails?
A young Han Solo is unveiled in a Super Bowl commercial