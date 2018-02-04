Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.

U.S. + International Switzerland

First ladies give Melania advice on 'SNL'

Alec Baldwin returned to "Saturday Night Live" as President Donald Trump to discuss the ratings of his State of the Union address, meanwhile Cecily Strong's Melania Trump got advice from former first ladies.

LendingTree

NextAdvisor

Most Popular