Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.

U.S. + International Switzerland
CNNMoney Reports

Two dead after Amtrak train collision

Two people died and 116 were injured after an Amtrak passenger train hit a stationary freight train in South Carolina, authorities said.

Related Videos

LendingTree

NextAdvisor

Most Popular