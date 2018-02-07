Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

Former plaintiff reacts to Wynn resignation

Charlotte Arrowsmith was one of 11 plaintiffs in a harassment case against her former employer, Steve Wynn, in the late 1990s. She is overwhelmed when she discovers he is stepping down as CEO of Wynn Resorts.

