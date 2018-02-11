Companies
Markets
Tech
Media
companies
News
Economy
Your Money, Your America
Davos
markets
premarkets
dow 30
After-Hours
market movers
fear & greed
world markets
investing
markets now
before the bell
romans' numeral
Sectors
Quest's Profitable Moment
tech
Living in the Future
Innovate
Our Driverless Future
Tech Business
Culture
Future
Startups
Media
Success
Personal Finance
Money Essentials
Tax Guide
New Rules for Retirement
Boss Files
Fresh Money
Entrepreneurs
American Opportunity
Calculators
More...
SURGE
Newsletters
Alerts: Sign up/Manage
Interactives
Corrections
Contact Us
Closed Captioning
Follow us:
Search News
Symbol Matches
Symbol Starts With
Company Matches
U.S.
International
Switzerland
CNNMoney Reports
Lagarde: Bitcoin regulation 'inevitable'
At a summit in Dubai, International Monetary Fund chief Christine Lagarde said it's only a matter of time before cryptocurrencies come under government regulation.
Related Videos
01:22
Lagarde: Bitcoin regulation 'inevitable'
01:00
What is a stock market correction?
03:05
Fox News exec slams Olympic committee's focus on diversity
02:41
Rob Porter resigns after abuse allegations
02:10
FBI text message story: Bombshell or bunk?
02:18
How Steve Wynn changed the face of Vegas
Top Videos
02:54
Dow posts worst week in two years
03:36
Lab grown fabrics may be the future of eco-friendly clothing
01:19
See the SpaceX Starman's journey through space
01:00
What is a stock market correction?
02:50
How smart is Apple's HomePod? We put it to the test
03:29
Former tech employees team up to tackle smartphone addiction
LendingTree
Paid Partner
NextAdvisor
Paid Partner
An outrageous card offering 0% interest until March 2019
Earn up to 10x miles with this card and 50k bonus miles
5 cards charging 0% interest until 2019
7 mind-blowing credit cards for those with excellent credit
Most Popular
NASA is keeping tabs on Elon Musk's Tesla roadster
Why the bond market is freaking out Wall Street
What happened to the Tesla that Elon Musk shot into space?