CNNMoney Reports

Time's Up legal defense fund takes on 1,000 cases

Tina Tchen, co-founder of the Time's Up Legal Defense Fund and former chief of staff to Michelle Obama, sits down with CNN's Chloe Melas to talk about the goals of Time's Up and the need for more funds beyond the $21 million already raised.

Related Videos

LendingTree

NextAdvisor

Most Popular