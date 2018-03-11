Reliable Sources

Nunberg meltdown? He says 'I melted TV down'

Did TV networks wrongly enable Sam Nunberg's rant? Media critic David Zurawik says the networks did the right thing by interviewing him. Zurawik and Brian Stelter also discuss a landmark study of "fake news" and the importance of "Sunshine Week."

