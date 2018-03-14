Companies
Markets
Tech
Media
companies
News
Economy
Your Money, Your America
Davos
markets
premarkets
dow 30
After-Hours
market movers
fear & greed
world markets
investing
markets now
before the bell
romans' numeral
Sectors
Quest's Profitable Moment
tech
Living in the Future
Innovate
Our Driverless Future
Tech Business
Culture
Future
Startups
Media
Success
Personal Finance
Money Essentials
Tax Guide
New Rules for Retirement
Boss Files
Fresh Money
Entrepreneurs
American Opportunity
Calculators
More...
SURGE
Newsletters
Alerts: Sign up/Manage
Interactives
Contact Us
Closed Captioning
Follow us:
Search News
Symbol Matches
Symbol Starts With
Company Matches
U.S.
International
Switzerland
CNNMoney Reports
Remembering one of the darkest days in financial history
by
Richa Naik
@richanaik
The collapse of Bear Stearns was one of the first dominoes to fall in the Great Recession. CNN's Chief Business Correspondent Christine Romans looks back on what it was like to cover one of the darkest moments in recent financial history.
Related Videos
02:12
Rihanna slams Snapchat for mocking her assault
03:01
Aaron Sorkin's well-played 'Game'
01:17
ESPN's John Skipper says he resigned over cocaine extortion plot
02:05
Trump is wrong about a trade deficit with Canada
04:10
Remembering one of the darkest days in financial history
01:07
You won't be hearing the Toys 'R' Us jingle anymore
Top Videos
01:00
Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes charged with massive fraud
01:01
'The Crown's' queen was paid less than her prince
00:47
Goldman Sachs' next CEO is a part-time DJ
03:40
Fitbit unveils Apple Watch clone and fitness tracker for kids
01:40
Is the US trade deficit a bad thing?
00:43
Get the first glimpse of Disney's new Star Wars land
LendingTree
Paid Partner
NextAdvisor
Paid Partner
An outrageous card offering 0% interest until May 2019
7 outrageous credit cards if you have excellent credit
5 cards charging 0% interest until 2019
The highest paying cash back card has hit the market
Most Popular
The stunning downfall of Bear Stearns and its bridge-playing CEO
Snapchat loses $800 million after Rihanna responds to offensive ad
Amazon didn't kill Toys 'R' Us. Here's what did