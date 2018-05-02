Companies
Markets
Tech
Media
companies
News
Economy
Your Money, Your America
Davos
markets
premarkets
dow 30
After-Hours
market movers
fear & greed
world markets
investing
markets now
before the bell
romans' numeral
Sectors
Quest's Profitable Moment
tech
Pacific
Work Transformed
Living in the Future
Innovate
Our Driverless Future
Tech Business
Culture
Future
Startups
Media
Success
Personal Finance
Money Essentials
Tax Guide
New Rules for Retirement
Boss Files
Fresh Money
Entrepreneurs
American Opportunity
Calculators
More...
SURGE
Newsletters
Alerts: Sign up/Manage
Interactives
Contact Us
Closed Captioning
Follow us:
Search News
Symbol Matches
Symbol Starts With
Company Matches
U.S.
International
Switzerland
Markets Now
Snapchat is facing an existential crisis
CNNMoney's Paul La Monica says Snap is focusing too much on younger users.
Related Videos
01:12
Snapchat is facing an existential crisis
02:39
Guggenheim investment chief: Nobody wins a trade war
03:22
Guggenheim investment chief: Expect a recession in the next two years
02:03
NYSE trader: Market selling feels emotional
03:23
Hedge fund manager: Real economic growth may slow
03:01
NYSE trader: Trade uncertainty still rattling markets
Top Videos
00:58
Zuckerberg announces Facebook dating features
04:13
Flywheel CEO: You've got to be upfront about why you were fired
07:53
Is there such a thing as an ethical electric car?
03:01
A first Uber ride ends in sexual assault charge
02:03
Mnuchin: U.S. debt to China does not give them leverage
02:44
These drones can fly themselves
LendingTree
Paid Partner
NextAdvisor
Paid Partner
An outrageous card offering 0% interest until June 2019
7 outrageous credit cards if you have excellent credit
5 cards charging 0% interest until 2019
Pay off credit card balances faster using this method
Most Popular
The 5 weirdest things that happened on Elon Musk's earnings call
Report: Charlie Rose's alleged harassment included dozens of women, goes back decades
Paul Krugman: Tax cut turning out to be a 'nothing burger'