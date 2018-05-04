Companies
Markets
Tech
Media
companies
News
Economy
Your Money, Your America
Davos
markets
premarkets
dow 30
After-Hours
market movers
fear & greed
world markets
investing
markets now
before the bell
romans' numeral
Sectors
Quest's Profitable Moment
tech
Pacific
Work Transformed
Living in the Future
Innovate
Our Driverless Future
Tech Business
Culture
Future
Startups
Media
Success
Personal Finance
Money Essentials
Tax Guide
New Rules for Retirement
Boss Files
Fresh Money
Entrepreneurs
American Opportunity
Calculators
More...
SURGE
Newsletters
Alerts: Sign up/Manage
Interactives
Contact Us
Closed Captioning
Follow us:
Search News
Symbol Matches
Symbol Starts With
Company Matches
U.S.
International
Switzerland
Boss Files
Nasdaq CEO on being first woman to lead a global exchange
by Haley Draznin
@haleydraz
Nasdaq CEO Adena Friedman made history last year when she became the first woman to lead a global exchange. She tells CNN's Poppy Harlow about her mission to recruit more women for top jobs in the financial industry.
Related Videos
02:57
Nasdaq CEO on being first woman to lead a global exchange
04:09
Accenture CEO: Diversity is critical
03:04
Energy CEO: Coal is not the future
03:25
The first Latina Fortune 500 CEO on being a refugee
02:17
How Arianna Huffington's mom inspires her to live a 'thriving' life
02:11
Arianna Huffington on wellness: 'Corporate America is shifting'
Top Videos
02:09
Unemployment dips to lowest rate since 2000
01:30
How GE's inventions changed American life
02:54
Deliveroo CEO: We're changing how people eat
01:41
Hay fever takes a toll on Japan's economy
02:45
Volkswagen diesel scandal: Former CEO charged with fraud
01:31
Listen: Elon's strange reactions on Tesla's earnings call
LendingTree
Paid Partner
NextAdvisor
Paid Partner
An outrageous card offering 0% interest until June 2019
7 outrageous credit cards if you have excellent credit
5 cards charging 0% interest until 2019
Pay off credit card balances faster using this method
Most Popular
The US can't keep up with demand for health care workers
We asked how Trump's tax cuts were affecting CNNMoney readers. Hundreds responded
Volkswagen diesel scandal: Winterkorn indictment could be very costly