Senator calls for investigation of Novartis
Sen. Ron Wyden (D-OR) is calling for an investigation into pharmaceutical giant Novartis, after it paid President Trump's personal attorney Michael Cohen a total of $1.2 million, according to a source familiar with the matter.
