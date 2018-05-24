Companies
Vimeo CEO: Failure is essential to success
by Richa Naik & Moss Cohen
@CNNMoney
Anjali Sud was told she didn't have the right personality to be in investment banking. Now the CEO of Vimeo, she says those early rejections gave her the confidence to take risks later in her career.
