Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.

U.S. + International
CNNMoney Reports

Wells Fargo scandal explained

2 million fake accounts, 5,300 employees fired, $185 million in fines. Christine Romans explains the Wells Fargo fake accounts debacle.

Related Videos

Partner Offers

NextAdvisor

Most Popular