Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.

U.S. + International
CNNMoney World

Brazil's Meirelles: Recession will end 'early next year'

Brazil's third finance minister in less than a year, Henrique Meirelles, tells CNNMoney's Richard Quest that he expects the economic recovery to be slower than after the 2008 financial crisis.

Related Videos

Partner Offers

NextAdvisor

Most Popular