Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.

U.S. + International
CNNMoney World

Saudi oil minister: Oil supply cut on track

Saudi oil minister Khalid Al-Falih tells CNNMoney's John Defterios he is "optimistic" of having everything nailed down -- including the support of Russia and other producers outside the cartel -- by the time OPEC meets in Vienna on Nov. 30.

Related Videos

Partner Offers

NextAdvisor

Most Popular