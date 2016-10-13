Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.

U.S. + International
Your Money, Your Vote: The Battleground States

Florida Seniors vs. Hispanics: Who will turn out to vote?

In the rapidly changing demographics of Florida, both Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump have a base of support. Who is generating more excitement and how will the economy affect turn out?

Related Videos

Partner Offers

NextAdvisor

Most Popular