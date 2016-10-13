Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.

U.S. + International
Your Money, Your Vote: The Battleground States

Ohio: Two poor communities voting different ways

Poppy Harlow visits a struggling black community in Cleveland, Ohio that tends to vote Democrat and a poverty-stricken rural town in southern Ohio that is leaning more Republican.

Partner Offers

NextAdvisor

Most Popular